Audi India
Audi India launches Q2 Priced At Rs 34.99 Lakh

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mumbai: Luxury car manufacturer Audi India on Friday launched Audi Q2 priced at Rs 34,99,000 (ex-showroom).

The vehicle is powered by a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine that puts out 190hp. According to the company, the luggage capacity of Audi Q2 is expandable from 405 litres to 1,050 litres.

It also features ‘2-Zone Air Conditioner’ ensures customized temperature settings for the driver and the passenger.

“We’ve listened to customer demand and brought in the fantastic, yet practical Audi Q2 in the run up to the festive season,” said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India.

“Our sixth launch for the year – the Audi Q2 is another solid step in our endeavour to provide Indian customers with a wider range of choices from the Audi portfolio. We are happy that we could bring it to customers right in the middle of the festive season.

(IANS)

