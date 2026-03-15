Audi India cars to get expensive with price hike from next month

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Audi India has announced that it will implement a price hike across it’s range of cars with effect from April 1, 2026. According to the company, the price of the entire range of offerings will undergo a upward revision by up to two per cent. However, the final price hike will depend on the model choice.

According to the German automobile manufacturer, the price hike was driven due to the rise in input costs and fluctuations in the currency rates.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, brand director, Audi India, said, “Due to recent rising input costs and currency fluctuations, we are implementing a price adjustment of up to two per cent, effective from 1 April, 2026. We remain committed to minimising the impact of the price hike on our customers.”

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Meanwhile, Audi India is all set to launch the new SQ8 in the country next week. Ahead of the launch, the company has opened bookings for the new SQ8.

The upcoming model will be powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that delivers power output of 500bhp and 770Nm.

The brand is also planning on launching the new Q3, according to rumours.