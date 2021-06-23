Audi e-tron SUV to launch in India soon, expected to bring a revolution in Electric SUV segment

German automaker Audi has announced the launch date for its upcoming electric SUV Audi e-tron in India. The Audi e-tron will be launched on July 22, 2021 and will be the carmaker’s first electric vehicle in India.

The Audi e-tron had already been launched globally and has been a success. The company expects to extend its success in India too. Audi India took to social media platform ‘Twitter’ to announce this development. ‘The age of electric is here’ said the caption in the tweet.

In terms of price, it is expected that the Audi e-tron will cost around INR 1 Crore. The company is expected to start the booking of the electric SUV very soon.

The Audi e-tron will be available in two trims namely e-tron 50 and e-tron 55. The e-tron 50 will feature a 71kWh battery pack while the e-tron 55 will feature a 95kWh battery pack. While the Audi e-tron 50 is capable to reach 100 kmph in just 6.8 seconds, the Audi e-tron 55 will reach 100kmph in 5.7 seconds. The e-tron 50 is capable to achieve a top speed of 190kmph while the e-tron 55 can achieve top speed of 200kmph.

In terms of efficiency, the e-tron 50 has a range up to 341km on a single charge; the e-tron 55 has a range up to 441km. The efficiency of the vehicle varies according to the conditions of terrain and occupancy. The driving habits also play an important role in the efficiency of the SUV.

Inside the cabin of the Audi e-tron, we can find wireless charging, four-zone climate control, ambient lights, digital display for driver and a panoramic sunroof. In terms of safety the SUV has up to eight airbags, rear-view camera and parking sensors on both sides (front and rear).

The international model of the Audi e-tron is available in three colour variants of Choros gray, Glacier White and Mythis Black. However, it remains unknown whether the company will make the colour variants available in India or not.

In India, the Audi e-tron is expected to give tough competition to Mercedes-Benz EQC and Jaguar I-Pace.