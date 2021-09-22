Audi e tron GT and RS e-tron GT officially launched in India, Can offer a range up to 500km

Audi India has officially launched new luxury cars under the e-tron series- Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron in India. The Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT are priced at Rs 1.80 crore and Rs 2.05 crore respectively (both prices ex-showroom).

It is noteworthy to mention that both the cars debuted globally in February and are now available in India. Both the Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron are based on Porsche Taycan platform. Now Audi offers four electric vehicles in the Indian market. Earlier in the 2021, the company had introduced e-tron and e-tron Sportback.

Engine specifications

The Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT are offered with a 93.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack along with two electric motors. The Audi e-tron GT gets a power of 475 bhp and a torque of 630 Nm. On the other hand, the RS e-tron has a higher power than its younger sibling. It churns a power of 598 bhp and a torque of 830 Nm.

The RS e-tron GT claims to accelerate from 0-100 kph in 3.3 seconds. On the other hand the e-tron GT can accelerate from 0-100 kph in 4.1 seconds.

Charging and Range

The Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT get an 11 kW AC portable charger. The AC charger can charge the battery from 5 to 80 per cent in 9.5 hours. A 22 kW charger can charge the battery in 5.25 hour (5 – 80 per cent).

There is also an availability of 270 kW DC fast charger, which can charge the battery from 5 per cent – 80 per cent in just 22.5 minutes.

The driving range offered by the GT is between 388 km and 500 km on a single full charge

Features

In terms of dimensions, the Audi e-tron GT is 4,990 mm in length and 1960 mm in width. The electric car gets a large boot of 405-litres of boot space and 85-litres of storage space. Other important features of the electric car include 10-inch infotainment system with MMI interface, virtual cockpit of 12.3 inches, automatic AC, climate control system, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting and many more.

Colours

Both the Audi e-tron GT and the Audi RS e-tron GT can be availed in nine attractive colours. Users can choose from a fleet of colours including Ibis white, Ascari blue, Daytona grey, Floret silver, Kemora grey, Mythos black, Suzuka grey, Tactics green and Tactics red.

Warranty

Audi India offers two-year warranty and a battery warranty of eight years or 1,60,000 km on the e-tron GT. The Extended warranty options include a 2 + 2 year plan or 2 + 3 year plan.