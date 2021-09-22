Audi e tron GT and RS e-tron GT officially launched in India, Can offer a range up to 500km

By WCE 4
Audi e tron gt price in india
Image Credit: Audi

Audi India has officially launched new luxury cars under the e-tron series- Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron in India. The Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT are priced at Rs 1.80 crore and Rs 2.05 crore respectively (both prices ex-showroom).

It is noteworthy to mention that both the cars debuted globally in February and are now available in India. Both the Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron are based on Porsche Taycan platform. Now Audi offers four electric vehicles in the Indian market. Earlier in the 2021, the company had introduced e-tron and e-tron Sportback.

Engine specifications

The Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT are offered with a 93.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack along with two electric motors. The Audi e-tron GT gets a power of 475 bhp and a torque of 630 Nm. On the other hand, the RS e-tron has a higher power than its younger sibling. It churns a power of 598 bhp and a torque of 830 Nm.

The RS e-tron GT claims to accelerate from 0-100 kph in 3.3 seconds. On the other hand the e-tron GT can accelerate from 0-100 kph in 4.1 seconds.

Charging and Range

The Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT get an 11 kW AC portable charger. The AC charger can charge the battery from 5 to 80 per cent in 9.5 hours. A 22 kW charger can charge the battery in 5.25 hour (5 – 80 per cent).

There is also an availability of 270 kW DC fast charger, which can charge the battery from 5 per cent – 80 per cent in just 22.5 minutes.

The driving range offered by the GT is between 388 km and 500 km on a single full charge

Features

In terms of dimensions, the Audi e-tron GT is 4,990 mm in length and 1960 mm in width. The electric car gets a large boot of 405-litres of boot space and 85-litres of storage space. Other important features of the electric car include 10-inch infotainment system with MMI interface, virtual cockpit of 12.3 inches, automatic AC, climate control system, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting and many more.

Colours

Both the Audi e-tron GT and the Audi RS e-tron GT can be availed in nine attractive colours. Users can choose from a fleet of colours including Ibis white, Ascari blue, Daytona grey, Floret silver, Kemora grey, Mythos black, Suzuka grey, Tactics green and Tactics red.

Warranty

Audi India offers two-year warranty and a battery warranty of eight years or 1,60,000 km on the e-tron GT. The Extended warranty options include a 2 + 2 year plan or 2 + 3 year plan.

Also read: Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale 2021: Smartphones from Motorola, Poco and others to get launched

You might also like
Business

State

Check petrol and diesel prices in various cities on Wednesday

State

Check today’s gold price for 24 carat and 22 carat in your city

Business

Gautam Adani: on track to be the world’s largest renewable generating company

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

buy cialis cialis online