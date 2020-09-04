Hyderabad: A Hyderabad based Startup Company Autmobile Pvt. Ltd has recently launched a new electric motorcycle Atum1.0 in the national markets. Importantly, one neither needs a driving license to ride this vehicle nor he is required to register it with the RTO.

The demand of electric bikes in the Indian markets is growing rapidly. As a result there has been a rise in the sector of electric automobiles start-ups.

At this juncture, the Hyderabad Automobile Company has come up with the bike which has the maximum speed of 25Km/H and hence requires no Driving License.

Also read: Gold Prices Fall Down for the Second Consecutive Day in Bhubaneswar

Atum 1.0 Electric Motorcycle runs 100 Km just with a single-time charge. The vehicle is equipped with a battery pack of net weight 6Kg, which gets fully charged with around 1unit of electricity. That means in just Rs 7 to Rs 10 you get the vehicle fully charged.

As mentioned above one does not need to register the vehicle to ride as the same is categorized as a low-speed electric bike. This makes it perfectly suited for teenagers to use the electric bike legally for their daily commute purpose.

Designed with attractive looks and equipped with highly powerful electric motor Atum 1.0 has turned into the cheapest electric motorcycle of the country whose price begins from Rs. 50,000 only.

Production of this vehicle is being done at the manufacturing facility located at Greenfield, Telengana. The company is capable of producing 15,000 vehicles per year.

The motorcycle is powered by a 48V, 250W electric motor, paired with a portable lithium-ion battery pack. The lithium-ion battery takes around 4 hours to charge completely and can be charged anywhere using a standard 3-pin socket. The company is providing 2 years of warranty for the battery of this vehicle.