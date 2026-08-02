Ather’s upcoming electric scooter teased ahead of launch on Aug 29

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Ather Energy is all set to launch the EL-platform-based electric scooter at Ather Community Day 2026 on August 29, 2026. Ahead of it’s launch, the company has teased the upcoming electric scooter.

The teaser image shows the silhouette of the electric scooter against a sunset backdrop, offering the clearest look at its overall stance. Earlier, teaser showed the scooter being assembled at the company’s manufacturing facility.

According to reports, the production version of the upcoming Ather scooter will largely remain similar to the Ather EL01 concept showcased at last year’s Ather Community Day.

The scooter in the teaser image features a clean and minimalist silhouette with smooth bodywork, a flat floorboard and a long, single-piece seat with a slightly stepped pillion section. It also sports a compact LED headlamp with a horizontal DRL signature.

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The test mule of the scooter was also seen testing earlier. The scooter is expected to ride on a 14-inch front and 12-inch rear alloy wheel combination, while braking duties are likely to be handled by a front disc and rear drum setup. It is also expected to feature a seven-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity and other connected features.

The upcoming model will be based on Ather’s new EL platform, a scalable architecture designed to support multiple body styles in the future. The platform has been engineered to accommodate battery packs ranging from 2kWh to 5kWh, enabling Ather to offer products across wider price points.

With the EL platform, Ather is looking to strengthen its presence in the mass-market electric scooter segment. The new EL-based scooter is expected to be Ather’s most affordable offering yet, with prices likely to range between Rs. 1 lakh and Rs. 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

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