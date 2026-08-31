Ather Konarc debuts in India at a starting price of Rs. 99,999

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Ather Energy has launched the new electric two -wheeler scooter Ather Konarc in India on Sunday. The Ather Konarc has a starting price of Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom).

The Konarch is the company’s first production scooter that is based on the it’s new EL platform. The EL architecture has been designed around lower costs, simpler servicing, easier charging and everyday usability rather than merely chasing performance.

Price, variants, colours

Ather offers the new scooter in S and Z lines with several range options. The Konarc S with 100km IDC range is priced at the standard price of Rs 99,999 and the S variant offering 125km range costs Rs 1,21,999. It also comes with a 161km version that is priced at Rs 1,44,999. All mentioned prices are ex-showroom.

Meanwhile, the company has not revealed the price of the 200km S, along with both Konarc Z variants yet.

Ather Konarc is available in five colours for the S version while the Z gets four.

Delivery timelines

The delivery of the Ather Konarc will be different for the different variants. The delivery of the 125km and 161km Konarc S versions will start earlier from September 2026 in comparison to the entry-level 100km version, which will start reaching customers in the first quarter of 2027. Meanwhiel, the 200km S is planned for the third quarter. Both Z versions are currently scheduled for the second quarter of 2027.

It’s notable features include AeBS, MagicKey or keyless ignition system, a 450W onboard charging system, 100mm of suspension and 1,352mm wheelbase.

Design and feature details

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Ather Konarc is based on the company’s EL platform, which is descrived as a scalable platform, capable of supporting different scooter formats while sharing major components.

Ather claimed that the scooter was developed using 26 lakh kilometres of field data. It features a new chassis, powertrain and electronics architecture than it’s siblings.

The Konarc sports a 14-inch front wheel as the larger front wheel with 100mm of suspension. This will make the scooter drive over poor urban roads, filled with broken surfaces and potholes with less disturbance. It also has a 1,352mm wheelbase that helps to keep the scooter stable during rough rides.

Ather has also put focus on the comfort for pillion riders as the scooter sports a padded grab handle along with an adjustable backrest. This will make the scooter noticable among the family-oriented riders looking out for a ride to be used among the household.

It comes with a front disc brake with a combined braking system (CBS). Ather has put an AeBS (Advanced Electronic Braking System) on the scooter, which is said to offer up to 20% higher peak braking force while improving control and stability. When the EL platform was first shown, the company said the technology was designed to reduce stopping distances and minimise rear-wheel locking.

Howeve, you should know that AeBS is not conventional mechanical CBS or full ABS. Rather it is an electronically controlled system intended to provide some ABS-like benefits in a number of braking situations without requiring a traditional ABS setup.

Ather Konarc comes with a 450W onboard charging system as part of the company’s Charge Drive Controller, one of the core technologies developed for the EL platform. This reduces the need to carry a separate charger when you are away from home.

But, Ather has not eliminated the portable charger from the options, as it allows buyers to get an optional 450W portable charger as per their need. The two chargers can give a combined charging output of 900W.

Konarc also introduces MagicKey, Ather’s name for its keyless ignition system. Riders can approach and operate the scooter without going through the usual physical-key routine. More usefully, the scooter can automatically lock itself when the rider walks away.