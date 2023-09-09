Ashneer takes a spin on his Porsche Cayman to show well-lit Delhi for G20 Summit

New Delhi: The two-day G20 Summit that started on Saturday (September 9) and entrepreneur Ashneer Grover has taken this occasion to showcase what Delhi-NCR looks like. The businessman took his luxurious Porsche Cayman out on Delhi roads to show how the Indian Capital has been prepared to host the high-profile event.

The BharatPe former co-founder and Shark Tank Season 1 Judge took to his official Instagram handle to show a glimpse of the Capital, from his lavish, green-coloured sports car.

“G20 – Late evening Porsche drives in Delhi! Kuchh time guzariye roads par (spend some time on roads). Delhi is at its prettiest!” he posted.

The video he posted showed beautifully-lit hotels, fountains and landmarks of the central Delhi area.

He also took to X to show empty Delhi roads amid high traffic security for the high-profile global summit.

“Most effective to implement a ‘chhutti’ on Friday for Delhiites. Love driving in Delhi during G20. Delhi in its Utopian state,” he posted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashneer Grover (@ashneer.grover)

One of the better-known facts about the former Shark Tank India judge is that he is a car aficionado and frequently upload images of his impressive car collection, which includes a Porsche Cayman and a Mercedes Maybach S650 — both of which are worth several crores.

Grover is also said to own Audi A6 and a Hyundai Verna.

His favourite colour appears to be white, as most of his cars are white.

(With IANS inputs)