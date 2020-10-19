Apple

Apple launches TV channel for music videos

By KalingaTV Bureau

San Francisco: Apple on Monday introduced Apple Music TV which is a free, curated and 24-hour live stream of popular music videos in the US.

The users can watch it in the browse tabs of the Apple Music app and on the Apple TV app, reports The Verge.

Apple Music TV will host video premieres at noon every Friday.

It will also be a home for the other original content Apple Music has created over the years, like concert films and interviews.

“Apple Original shows and movies from Apple TV+. Just the premium channels you want. Thousands of movies to buy or rent. Popular streaming services and cable TV providers,” the company said in a statement.

“It’s personalized and expertly curated, so you’ll discover the best of what’s on. And it’s all in the Apple TV app. On all your screens. It’s the ultimate way to watch TV”.

On October 22, the channel will play host to Bruce Springsteen, in advance of his upcoming album with dedicated music video blocks, a livestream, and an exclusive interview with Zane Lowe.

(IANS)

 

