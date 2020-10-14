Cupertino (California): In a huge 5G leap for smartphones, Apple has launched iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max that feature the powerful A14 bionic chip, all-new design with Ceramic Shield, pro camera system, LiDAR scanner and the biggest Super Retina XDR display ever on an iPhone.

Called a photographer’s or a videographer’s delight, the pro camera is a more versatile tool for all levels of photo and video enthusiasts with state-of-the-art camera hardware powered by A14 bionic chip.

Together with the new image signal processor (ISP), A14 Bionic drives increased image quality and enables powerful computational photography capabilities not possible with traditional cameras, the company said in a statement late on Tuesday.

iPhone 12 Pro models also feature the new Apple ProRAW (coming later this year) which combines Apple’s multi-frame image processing and computational photography with the versatility of a RAW format.

Users can experience full creative control over colour, detail, and dynamic range natively on iPhone or with other professional photo editing apps.

“The pro camera system on iPhone 12 Pro models includes new Wide cameras for even better low-light performance, an expansive Ultra Wide camera, and a Telephoto camera for capturing stunning images and video,” Apple informed.

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB models in graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue starting at Rs 119,900 and Rs 129,900, respectively.

iPhone 12 Pro will be available in India beginning October 30.

iPhone 12 Pro features the new seven-element lens Wide camera with an ƒ/1.6 aperture, the fastest ever on an iPhone, for 27 per cent improved low-light performance in photo and video; the Ultra Wide camera with a 120-degree field of view, perfect for capturing more scene in tight spots or epic landscapes; and a 52 mm focal length Telephoto camera, great for framing portraits, bringing the optical zoom range to 4x.

iPhone 12 Pro Max takes the pro camera experience even further. The new ƒ/1.6 aperture Wide camera boasts a 47 percent larger sensor with 1.7µm pixels for a massive 87 per cent improvement in low-light conditions.

It also includes the expansive Ultra Wide camera and a 65 mm focal length Telephoto camera for increased flexibility with closer shots and tighter crops. Combined, this system offers 5x optical zoom range.

iPhone 12 Pro models also introduce a new LiDAR Scanner for immersive augmented reality (AR) experiences and MagSafe, which offers high-powered wireless charging and an all-new ecosystem of accessories that easily attach to iPhone.

“A state-of-the-art LiDAR Scanner means users can experience AR like never before, and also offers benefits to the camera with faster autofocus in low light and the introduction of Night mode portraits. These experiences and so much more make this the best iPhone lineup ever,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max feature the largest Super Retina XDR displays ever on iPhone.

5G on iPhone boasts improved speeds for faster downloads and uploads, higher quality video streaming, more responsive gaming, real-time interactivity in apps, FaceTime in high definition, and much more.

Customers will also be able to enjoy a secure, fast connection, reducing the need to connect to public Wi-Fi hotspots.

(IANS)