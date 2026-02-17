Anthropic opens first India office in Bengaluru to scale enterprise and developer operations

Advertisement

US-based artificial intelligence firm Anthropic, which recently raised $30 billion in funding at a valuation of $380 billion, has opened its first office in India with a new base in Bengaluru as part of its strategy to expand operations and support growing enterprise demand in one of its fastest-growing markets. The move marks the company’s second office in Asia after Tokyo and reflects increasing adoption of its AI tools among Indian businesses and developers.

The Bengaluru office will focus on supporting local customers, expanding partnerships, and strengthening engagement with India’s rapidly growing technology ecosystem. Anthropic said the expansion will enable it to work closely with enterprises, startups, and developers using its Claude AI models across sectors such as software development, financial services, and education.

India has already emerged as a key growth market for the company, with Anthropic stating that its revenue run-rate in the country has doubled since October 2025. Several organisations, including Air India, Cognizant, and Indian startups such as Razorpay, Enterpret, and Emergent, are using Anthropic’s AI tools to improve productivity, automate workflows, and enhance customer engagement.

Advertisement

The company is also investing in building capabilities tailored for India, including support for regional languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, and Punjabi. This localisation effort is aimed at expanding accessibility and enabling broader adoption across diverse user segments and industries.

India has become a key destination for global technology firms due to its large developer base, expanding digital infrastructure, and increasing enterprise adoption of advanced technologies. Bengaluru, in particular, has emerged as a major hub for global technology operations, attracting investments from leading software, cloud, and digital technology companies.

In the past, Anthropic had explored potential collaborations with major Indian technology and telecom players, including discussions with Reliance Industries, as part of its efforts to expand enterprise reach and distribution. However, no formal partnership has been announced so far.

Anthropic’s India expansion reflects the country’s growing importance in the global technology landscape, as companies increasingly invest in local operations to support customers, access talent, and accelerate long-term growth in the region.