Annapurna Finance Raises $100 Million (₹9,090 Cr) via Social Loan; Includes $50 Million Greenshoe Facility

BHUBANESWAR, ODISHA — Annapurna Finance Private Limited (AFPL), one of India’s leading non-banking financial companies, has successfully secured a USD 100 million (approx. ₹9,090 crore) syndicated multi-currency term loan facility. The deal also includes a USD 50 million (approx. ₹4,545 crore) greenshoe option (In financial terms, this is an over-allotment option that allows the company to raise additional funds (up to $50m) if there is high demand from lenders.), bringing the total potential fundraise to USD 150 million (approx. ₹13,635 crore).

The facility is uniquely structured as a social loan and is denominated in both US Dollars (USD) and Japanese Yen (JPY). This move marks a strategic shift for Annapurna Finance, allowing the organization to:

Access new international currencies and a broader pool of global lenders.

Reinforce its commitment to inclusive and responsible financing.

Strengthen its balance sheet against a challenging global liquidity backdrop.

Standard Chartered Bank served as the Sole Mandated Lead Arranger, Underwriter, and Bookrunner for the transaction, leveraging its expertise to execute this significant multi-currency deal.

Annapurna Finance currently ranks as the fourth-largest NBFC-MFI in India. The company is recognized for its customer-centric approach and its blend of a vast on-ground distribution network with modern technology-enabled processes.

The fresh capital will be deployed to:

Expand formal credit access to underserved regions. Strengthen household resilience through responsible lending. Support micro-entrepreneurship across its operational footprint.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Dibyajyoti Pattanaik, Director of Annapurna Finance, stated that the transaction is a “defining milestone” for the institution.

“In a challenging global and liquidity environment, its size and timing reflect strong confidence in Annapurna’s model and governance. Diversified, long-term global capital strengthens our balance sheet and reinforces our commitment to sustainable financial inclusion, women empowerment, and climate resilience in India,” said Pattanaik.

This follows a previous successful fundraise of USD 109.5 million (approx. ₹9,953 crore) concluded last year, also led by Standard Chartered Bank, signaling sustained investor confidence in AFPL’s execution strength.