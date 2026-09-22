Angel One’s Dinesh Thakkar Buys Juhu Tower for Rs 711 Crore

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Mumbai: An entire standalone residential tower in Mumbai’s seaside enclave of Juhu has traded hands in a transaction valued at approximately Rs 711 crore, marking the nation’s largest single residential unit deal.

The buyer is Dinesh Thakkar, founder, chairman, and managing director of retail brokerage firm Angel One. Under a formal Memorandum of Understanding executed with Embassy Developments, Thakkar has acquired a ground-plus-seven-storey building within the upcoming ultra-luxury complex Embassy Terazza.

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Covering a Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) carpet area of 63,000 square feet, the transaction translates to roughly Rs 1.13 lakh per square foot—setting an all-time price benchmark for the Juhu micromarket. Thakkar plans to name the private family sanctuary “Angelus,” seeking expansive living quarters, secluded privacy, and sweeping sea views.

Situated along Juhu Tara Road, an enclave favored by industrialists, prominent corporate dynasties, and film personalities, the broader Embassy Terazza estate occupies a low-density parcel of more than 2 acres. The five-tower project features approximately 50 residences designed on a single-apartment-per-floor model, surrounded by interior gardens, dedicated wellness facilities, and vantage points overlooking the Arabian Sea and city skyline. Embassy Developments is constructing the gated community via a development management framework, projecting an aggregate Gross Development Value exceeding Rs 3,000 crore.