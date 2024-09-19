Andhra Pradesh floods: Adani foundation contributes Rs. 25 crore

Amaravati: The Adani foundation has contributed an amount of Rs. 25 crores as relief in lieu of the Andhra Pradesh floods.

Gautam Adani the Chairman of Adani Group wrote on his X handle, “Deeply troubled by the extensive damage caused by the recent torrential rains and flooding in Andhra Pradesh.”

The Chairman further informed, “The Adani Group stands in solidarity with the people of Andhra Pradesh and humbly extend our support through the @AdaniFoundation with a contribution of Rs 25 Cr to the relief effort.”

Earlier, Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi had announced Rs 50 lakh each for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for flood relief. The actor announced the donation of Rs 50 lakh each for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund.

Taking to social media platform X, he posted that he was pained over the loss of lives and the hardships caused to people due to floods in the Telugu states.

Chiranjeevi said under the direction of the Chief Ministers of the Telugu states, both the governments were working hard to improve the situation.

“We all need to be involved in relief efforts in some way. As part of this, I am announcing my contribution of one crore rupees (50 lakhs each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana CM Relief Fund) to help in providing relief to the people in both the states,” he said and prayed for an end to the misery.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan, who is the brother of Chiranjeevi, has also announced the donation of Rs 1 crore to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Pawan Kalyan clarified that he did not visit the flood-affected areas so far as this would have disrupted the ongoing rescue and relief operation.

Popular actor Mahesh Babu also announced a Rs 50 lakh donation each for the Telugu states.

Read the X post of Gautam Adani:

