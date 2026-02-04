AMCA Fighter Jet Programme Marks Policy Shift as Private Firms Take Lead Role

Advertisement

The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme has entered a crucial phase, with the government clearly signalling a shift in India’s defence manufacturing approach by placing private sector companies at the centre of its next generation fighter jet development. Tata Advanced Systems, Larsen and Toubro, and Bharat Forge have been shortlisted for the programme’s prototype development stage, while Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has been excluded, marking a significant departure from past combat aircraft projects.

The move follows the technical evaluation of bids submitted to the Ministry of Defence for the execution of the AMCA project. The shortlisted entity will collaborate with the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) to design and manufacture five prototype fighter jets, a mandatory step before the aircraft progresses to serial production. The government has indicated an estimated outlay of around ₹15,000 crore for this phase of the programme.

The exclusion of HAL, which has historically played a dominant role in indigenous aircraft manufacturing, reflects a recalibration of priorities within the defence establishment. Officials involved in the process have emphasised execution capability, advanced systems integration, and strict adherence to timelines as key considerations, especially as the Indian Air Force targets induction of the aircraft by the mid 2030s.

The AMCA fighter jet is envisioned as a fifth generation, twin engine, stealth multirole aircraft, intended to significantly enhance India’s air combat strength. The platform is expected to feature advanced avionics, sensor fusion technologies, internal weapons carriage, and improved survivability, aligning with the evolving operational requirements of modern air warfare.

The development had an immediate impact on the equity markets. Shares of HAL declined sharply after reports of its exclusion, while stocks of shortlisted private defence companies moved higher. The reaction reflected investor confidence in the government’s push for greater private sector participation in high value and technologically complex defence programmes.

The government is expected to finalise the development partner in the coming months, after which detailed schedules for prototype construction and flight testing will be announced. Upon successful validation, the programme is expected to move into full scale production, potentially involving orders exceeding 100 aircraft over time.

As the AMCA programme advances, the decision to entrust private industry with a leading role highlights a broader transformation in India's defence ecosystem. The outcome of this phase will not only shape the future of a critical combat platform but also set the template for how strategic aerospace projects are executed in the years ahead.