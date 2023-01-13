Amazon to layoff as many as 1000 employees in India, promises 5 months’ pay as severance

Amazon India is expected to lay off as many as 1000 employees. The company has claimed that it is a part of the ongoing process to streamline their operations and become more efficient. The company has said that the layoffs are not a reflection of the performance of the affected employees, but rather a business decision that has been made to help the company grow in the long-term.

Amazon India has assured that the layoffs will be done in a fair and transparent manner, and that all affected employees will receive a minimum of five months’ pay as severance. The company has also said that it will provide affected employees with career transition assistance, such as job search support, resume writing assistance, and interview coaching.

In last week’s blog post, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said that over 18,000 employees globally will be impacted by layoffs and the company will start the communication process on 18 January.

Jassy pointed out that owing to the over-hiring during the pandemic the situation has come to this and hence, they have to let go of thousands of employees. He said that several teams will be affected however the majority of eliminations are in Amazon stores and PTX organisations.

The company started its layoff process in November 2022 and had categorically mentioned that there would be more job cuts, roughly around 10,000, including in its retail division and human resources.

As layoffs begin at Amazon, many impacted employees have taken to social media platforms like LinkedIn and Twitter to share that they have been laid off and are open to new opportunities. Sources reveal that layoffs have hit multiple departments operating from India, across offices in Bengaluru, Gurugram, and others. Loss-making teams are most impacted. Among the laid-off employees are both freshers and experienced employees.

Amazon has sent an email to impacted employees informing them that they have been laid off. The email, our sources confirm, asks the employee to meet the leadership team on a specified date to get more clarity on the situation. In the same email, the company promised to offer 5 months of severance pay,