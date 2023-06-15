Amazon Prime Lite subscription launched in India, offered as a cheap alternative to Prime subscription

Amazon has launched the Prime Lite subscription in India. The cost of the plan is Rs 999 and is offered with a validity of 12 months.

Pratyay
Amazon has launched the Prime Lite subscription in India. The cost of the plan is Rs 999 and is offered with a validity of 12 months. Unlike the regular Prime plan, the Prime Lite plan is not offered in a monthly or a quarterly basis. However, there are some features that are not offered in the newly launched plan. With the launch of this new Lite plan Amazon expects a hike in subscriptions in India.

The regular Prime subscription in India costs Rs 299 for a month while the quarterly plan costs Rs 599 for 3 months. However, the yearly plan costs Rs 1499 in India. In comparision, the Prime Lite and Prime regular have some minor differences in terms of offers. Both the Lite as well as regular plan buyers get benefits of one-day as well as two-day delivery along with no rush shipping. There is no minimum order limit on the cart.

Both the Lite and regular plan users have subscription to Amazon Prime Videos. However, the only difference is streaming quality. Regular prime members can stream unlimited content in up to 4K in up to 6 devices. However, Lite users can stream content in HD quality in just 2 devices. Both the Prime as well as Lite subscription offer video streaming with ads. There will be option to skip ads in videos too.

However, the Prime Lite subscription does not include subscription to Amazon Prime Music access, no-cost EMI, Prime gaming or free e-books.

