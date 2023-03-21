Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Amazon lays off another 9000 employees

Amazon announced to lay off another 9,000 employees in Amazon Web Services (AWS), Twitch, advertising, and HR.

Business
By KalingaTV Bureau 0
amazon layoff
Pic Credit: IANS

San Francisco: Amazon on Monday announced to lay off another 9,000 employees in Amazon Web Services (AWS), Twitch, advertising, and HR.

In a memo, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said that as the company concluded the second phase of its operating plan (“OP2”) this past week, “I’m writing to share that we intend to eliminate about 9,000 more positions in the next few weeks a” mostly in AWS, PXT, Advertising, and Twitch”.

Take a look

Gold price in India falls on Tuesday for 24 carat, 22 carat today

Home decor company Livspace lays off 100 employees

“This was a difficult decision, but one that we think is best for the company long term,” he added.

Amazon initially eliminated 18,000 positions in January and as “we completed the second phase of our planning this month, it led us to these additional 9,000 role reductions”.

Jassy said that although “you will see limited hiring in some of our businesses in strategic areas where we’ve prioritised allocating more resources”.

KalingaTV Bureau 31361 news
You might also like
Business

Gold price in India falls on Monday for 24 carat, 22 carat today

Business

Power consumption in April-Feb of 2022-23 crosses last fiscal’s usage limit

Business

Petrol and diesel prices fall in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack

Business

Gold price in India remains same for 24 carat, 22 carat today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7