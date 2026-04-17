Amazon India Expands Odisha Network: 52 New Stations & 5x Faster Delivery

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Amazon India’s logistics game in Odisha just got a big boost. The company rolled out an expansion that brings 52 last-mile delivery stations and a specialized fulfillment center to the state. This builds on the 2025 launch of Odisha’s first fulfillment center in Giringaput, Bhubaneswar which enhances logistics in key cities like Bolangir, Cuttack, Jharsuguda, and Puri. Getting inventory closer to local people means deliveries happen up to five times faster. Same-day and next-day deliveries are no longer mere buzzwords—they’re becoming standard for a lot more folks in the state.

Everything’s centered around the Bhubaneswar fulfillment center, which can store up to 0.25 million cubic feet of goods—that’s lakhs of products, ready to ship. This spot, along with a dedicated sort center and those 52 delivery stations, powers the faster order processing and dispatch. Karan Chugh, Director of Operations for Amazon India, says this growth isn’t short-term. The company backed it with a huge INR 2,000 crore investment to build what it sees as India’s fastest and safest logistics network. They put a lot of thought into safety too, adding advanced ventilation and cooling systems so the teams working inside have a better environment.

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This expansion isn’t just about packages moving faster. It’s stirring up the local economy and giving digital entrepreneurs a shot in the arm. Since Bhubaneswar’s center started, Amazon brought over 1,000 new sellers from Odisha onboard. Now, these sellers can get their products to buyers all over India, easier and quicker than before. On top of that, thousands of direct and indirect jobs opened up—everything from fulfillment and sortation associates to team leaders and delivery partners.

Odisha’s seeing a clear spike in consumer demand, with places like Angul, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, and Rourkela leading the way. People are buying more phones, electronics, beauty products, groceries, and personal care items. By bringing sellers and buyers together, Amazon India isn’t just improving shopping for people in Odisha. It’s rooting itself deeper in the state’s growing digital economy and giving small businesses a real chance to grow.