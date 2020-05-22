Amazon India creates 50k seasonal jobs to meet surging goods’ demand

New Delhi: Amazon India on Friday announced that it has opened close to 50,000 seasonal roles across its fulfillment centres and delivery network to meet the surge in demand for products on its platform.

The company will provide roles in its fulfilment centres and delivery network, including part-time flexible work opportunities as independent contractors, with Amazon Flex. The associates will join other thousands of associates across Amazon India’s fulfilment and delivery network and assist them to pick, pack, ship and deliver customers’ orders more efficiently, said an Amazon statement.

Akhil Saxena, VP, Customer Fulfilment Operations, APAC, MENA & LATAM, Amazon said: “We want to continue helping customers all over India get everything they need so they can continue to practice social distancing. To enable this, we are creating work opportunities for close to 50,000 seasonal associates across our fulfilment and delivery network.”

This will also keep as many people as possible working during this pandemic while providing a safe work environment for them, he said.

The statement said that while creating these opportunities, Amazon remains committed to the health and safety of its associates, partners, employees, and customers, and has implemented a number of measures towards their well-being.