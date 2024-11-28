Amazon Black Friday Sale in India: Know what are the offers during the sale

The Black Friday Sale will go live in India on Amazon India and it will be first-ever Black Friday sale. The Black Friday in on November 29 of this year and the upcoming Amazon sale will offer you a free hand to exploring your shopping options. Apple, Samsung, Sony, Nike, Calvin Klein, Adidas and many more brands will get amazing offers during the Black Friday Sale in India.

Amazon Black Friday Sale will last for five days and that starts on November 29, 2024. It will end on December 2, 2024.

Bank Offers

On Amazon India platform, users will get 10% instant discount with HDFC, HSBC bank, BOB Card and IndusInd bank Debit and Credit Cards and EMI.

The Prime members will get 5% cashback on all purchases through Amazon co-branded credit cards. On the other hand, the non-Prime members get 3% cashback.

Category wise discount

The buyers get up to 75% off on mobile, electronics and accessories during the sale. Flagship devices like iPhone 15 series, Samsung Galaxy S23 series and many others will get massive discount.

In terms of laptops, we will get discount on Apple, Lenovo, HP and many more brands. The buyers are likely to get discounts on Apple MacBook Air with M1 chip.

Refrigerators and air conditioners get massive discount too. Home must-haves get up to 65% off during the sale. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi inverter smart split AC, LG 7 kg inverter fully-automatic front load washing machine and Samsung 653 L convertible 5-in-1 AI enabled smart refrigerator.

Buyers can get discount on products like Sony PlayStation, Smart TVs and many more.