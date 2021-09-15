All New MG Astor SUV unveiled in India, to get launched in October

Morris Garages or MG motors has finally unveiled its new mid-size SUV MG Astor today. The company has planned to launch the SUV in October 2021. The MG Astor is the fuel powered version of the MG ZS electric vehicle.

Even though the company has not announced about the price of the SUV, it is estimated that the SUV will be launched at a starting price of Rs 10 lakh and will go till Rs 16 lakh for the higher versions.

In terms of the company’s hierarchy the upcoming SUV will be positioned just below the Hector SUV.

The Astor SUV is powered by a 1.5L 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine and 1.3L turbocharged petrol engine options.

While the 1.5L engine offers a power of 110bhp and 144Nm of torque. On the other hand, the 1.3L turbo charged engine offers 140bhp of power and maximum torque of 220Nm. The 1.5 L engine gets an option for a manual gearbox as well as an 8 speed automatic gearbox. However, the 1.3 L engine gets only an option for automatic gearbox.

The MG Astor comes with advance driver assistance system (ADAS) which will make it the first vehicle in its segment to offer ADAS.

In terms of dimensions the SUV has dimensions of 4323 mm x 1809 mm x 1653 mm (length x width x height). The wheelbase of the car is 2580 mm. The design at the front has a hexagonal design with a honeycomb pattern.

Some of the key features of the highlights of the MG Astor will include Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking, Speed Assist, Forward Collision Warning and Lane Departure Prevention. The SUV gets LED projector headlamps at the front along with LED DRL. The SUV also gets fog lamps too. The wheels of the SUV are 17 inches.

The colour options available for the users are- White, Red, Black, Orange and Silver.

Even though the Hyundai Creta is the nearest rival of the MG Astor, the other vehicles in the segment are Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV700, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.