All new Hyundai Venue SUV variants, colour options, design revealed, Bookings open

Hyundai is all set to launch the all new Venue SUV in India. Earlier, the company opened the bookings for the upcoming SUV. Now, the company has revealed the engine options, colour palette, and, variant lineup of the new Venue SUV. Unlike it’s ongoing models, the new Venue variants will carry the prefix ‘HX’, followed by a numerical identifier that distinguishes each trim level. The new variants on offer are- HX2, HX4, HX5, HX6, HX6T, HX7, HX8, and HX10.

The company has already revealed the exterior and interior design of the SUV. The compact SUV will be offered in three engine choices A 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel. They can be bought in both manual and automatic gearbox options. Meanwhile, the diesel version now also getting an automatic transmission option for the first time.

It is available in six single colour options of Hazel Blue, Mystic Sapphire, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Dragon Red, and Abyss Black. Customers also get dual-colour options including Hazel Blue with an Abyss Black roof and Atlas White with an Abyss Black roof.

2025 Hyundai Venue variants:

1.2 litre petrol – HX 2, HX 4 MT, HX 5, HX 6 MT, HX 6T MT

1.0 litre Turbo petrol- HX 2 MT, HX 10 DCT, HX 5 MT, HX 5 DCT, HX 6 DCT, HX 8 MT, HX 8 DCT

1.5-litre Diesel – HX 2, HX 5 MT, HX 5 AT, HX 7 MT, HX 10 AT

Exterior design

Barring the set of cosmetic changes, the new Venue is dimensionally larger, spanning 48mm taller and 30mm wider than the existing Venue.

Externally, the new Venue gets quad-beam LED headlights, twin horn DRLs, horizon LED tail lights, dark chrome radiator grille, bridge-type roof rails, C-pillar garnish, and a ‘Venue’ emblem. Internally, there’s a dual 12.3-inch cluster, rear window sunshades, dual-tone leather seats, ambient lights, D-cut steering, electric four-way driver seats, two-step rear reclining seats, rear AC vents, and more. New variants also get an ‘HX’ nomenclature. A diesel auto has also been added.

Interior

Inside the cabin, it features leatherette dual-tone black and beige interiors, while the main highlight is dual 12.3-inch curved displays dominating the dashboard.

Other new elements include a new steering wheel, and new centre console with a new interface for the climate control system. The images also reveal that the car will get both drive and traction modes as a part of the upgrades. According to Hyundai, the SUV will have an array of features including Level 2 ADAS and OTA updates as a part of the upgrade package. The car has now become wider by 30mm, taller by 48mm, and a 20mm longer wheelbase.

Bookings open

Hyundai will reveal the price of the upcoming Venue model on November 4, 2025. The carmaker opened the bookings for the new Venue for a token amount of Rs. 25,000 on Friday. The refreshed Venue promises to bring more tech, new features, and a wider range of powertrain options, further strengthening its position in the compact SUV space.