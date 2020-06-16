Alibaba Cloud invests $283mn to empower global partners

Bengaluru: Alibaba Cloud, the data intelligence backbone of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, on Tuesday said it would invest $283 million during this fiscal year to empower global partners and accelerate joint innovations in the post pandemic era.

The investment aims to bring its partners up to speed with digitalisation capabilities and create joint products and solutions to benefit even more customers across all sectors.

“As Alibaba Cloud continues to expand our product and services offerings, we want to bring even more opportunities to our partners so that we can collaboratively innovate to bring the most up-to-date services to our customers, and generate business success for them,” Lancelot Guo, VP of Alibaba Group, and GM of Ecosystem and Sales Operations, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, said in a statement.

“The investment shows our commitment to help partners integrate their businesses with Alibaba Cloud, and together we will create more value for the global cloud industry.”

Alibaba Cloud is working with close to 10,000 global partners serving more than 350,000 business customers worldwide, the company said.

In support of the “to-be-integrated” initiative, to date, together with partners such as MongoDB, Intel, VMware, Salesforce, SAP, Red Hat and Fortinet, Alibaba Cloud has created more than 500 joint solutions catering to industries such as new retail, fintech, manufacturing, media and entertainment.

“Alibaba Cloud has cultivated strategic partnerships with Global System Integrators like Infosys to drive business growth in India, China, and the rest of the world,” said Alex Li, General Manager, Alibaba Cloud, South Asia, while talking about the Indian ecosystem.

“We are committed to working and cultivating partnerships with Global System Integrators across several areas including sales, delivery, technology and services.”

With the investment to be carried out in the current fiscal year, Alibaba Cloud aims to introduce new and improved work process with partners to increase communication efficiency, so that the parties can respond quickly to changing customer demands, especially during black swan events such as the Covid-19 pandemic.