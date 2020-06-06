Alankit says its payment dispute with NSDL in arbitration

New Delhi: E-governance service provider Alankit on Saturday said that it has initiated arbitration proceedings against NSDL over its dispute related to payment of long pending dues and the matter is pending for adjudication.

“Alankit Ltd had initiated arbitration against NSDL in pursuance of which Alankit had approached the Hon’ble Bombay High Court. The dispute has now been referred to arbitration between the parties wherein Alankit is seeking payment of its arrears of long pending dues,” Alankit Ltd MD, Ankit Agarwal said reacting to the NSDL issue.

“Since the matter is pending adjudication before Learned Arbitrator, it would not be appropriate to divulge any further details. Needless to state that while the dispute is pending it would be unethical and inappropriate for both parties to issue comments regarding the same,” Agarwal added.

The NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Ltd (NSDL e-Gov) on Friday announced that that it has terminated its agreement with Alankit Ltd as a Tax Information Network facilitator (TIN FC) or Permanent Account Number (PAN) Centre on account of non-remittance of PAN applications fees and TDS filing fees collected from applicants and filers to NSDL e-Gov.

“Alankit Ltd is no longer a facilitation centre service provider for NSDL e-Gov and cannot provide services on its behalf for accepting and processing PAN applications, e-TDS/e-TCS Statements etc,” NSDL statement had stated.

Anyone desiring to apply for a PAN card or for making ‘change requests’ in a PAN Card can visit any of NSDL e-Gov’s 17,209 centres across the country or use its online services available on www.tin-nsdl.com, the statement given on Friday added.