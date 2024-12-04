Airtel’s new plan offers unlimited high-speed data under Rs 100

Airtel has introduced a new affordable plan for its prepaid users in India. The plan offers unlimited high-speed internet service to users for less than Rs 100. Foolowing the price hike, the cost of the tariff plans have become higher than before. So, a unlimited data plan under Rs 100 can be beneficial for those low on budget but need the extra high-speed internet connection.

Moreover, this could be an attempt by the telecom provider to retain existing customers and attract new ones as it lost quite a few subscribers after recharge prices increased in July.

The plan we are talking about costs Rs 99, just one Rupee less than Rs 100. You can buy this plan at the official Airtel app.

Airtel Rs 99 plan



The Airtel Rs 99 plan offers unlimited internet access for a very short period of just 2 days. However, it is truly not unlimited. It offers a total of daily allowance of 20GB of internet. After reaching the FUP, users can continue to use unlimited data at 64 Kbps. This plan is an add-on that can be used after a user’s daily high-speed data limit is reached. It’s useful in areas without 5G, and can provide extra high-speed data.

Similarly, Jio has introduced a comparable low-cost plan. However, it costs less than the Airtel plan with a price of just Rs 86, Jio users can also enjoy unlimited internet data. This Jio plan has a daily limit of 20GB of data.

In other telecom news, Department of Telecommunications (DoT) recently issued a notice regarding scams and made awareness warning about international fraud calls. They urged people to exercise caution when receiving calls from unfamiliar country codes, such as +77, +89, +85, +86, and +84, as these could be linked to scammers.

The Indian Goivernment has also clarified that it will not interfere with tariff hikes implemented by Jio, Airtel, and Vi.