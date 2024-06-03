Airtel Xstream Fiber plans under Rs 1000 that can be a value for money, Check here

Bharti Airtel offers some great broadband plans for its customers in India and if you are planning to get a new broadband plan by the company you can get some exciting offers. We have mentioned some plans by Airtel Xstream Fiber that will be easy on your budget and will cost you under Rs 1000.

Bharti Airtel’s broadband service- Xstream Fiber offers four plans starting from Rs 499 and goes up to Rs 899. These plans can cater all your requirements and are suitable for home/office requirements.

The Rs 499 plan is the best budget plan offered by Xstream and it is the starting plan too. Users get 40 Mbps of speed and 3.3TB of monthly data. Users get Wynk Music bundled with the plan and this is a massive benefit. Additional benefits for the users are available on the Airtel Thanks app and are available on iOS and android.

On the other hand, there is a Rs 699 plan and it offers the same benefits as that of the Rs 499 plan. However, additionally, users get a TV connection and 350+ channels along with OTT (over-the-top) which includes a Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

Similarly, a Rs 799 plan offers 100 Mbps speed with 3.3TB of monthly data. Wynk Music and Xstream are the additional benefits that are offered under the plan.

The most premium plan under Rs 1000 is the Rs 899 plan. The plan offers Set-Top Box (STB) with more than 350 TV channels and OTT benefits. The OTT benefits include Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, and much more. Airtel also offers free fixed-line voice calling connection but this feature is payable.