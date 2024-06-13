Airtel Xstream AirFiber spreads across 27 cities in India

Telecom service provider Airtel has spread its Airtel Xstream AirFiber service across 27 cities of India. For those who are unknown, the Xstream AirFiber is FWA (Fixed-Wireless Access) and works under 5G SA network. However, if you are present in a city which has both the Airtel Xstream AirFiber and fiber broadband service, it is advisable to use the later option.

The Airtel Xstream AirFiber is available in these cities of India- Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Dehradun, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mumbai, New Delhi, Noida, Patna, Pune, Rajkot, Ranchi, Surat, and Vadodara.

Buyers should keep it in mind that the AirFiber is not available in all areas of the above-mentioned cities. However, in order to book a connection they can reach out official website of the company as well as the customer care team.

The plans that are available for Xstream AirFiber users are Rs 699, Rs 799, and Rs 899. However, you cannot purchase the plan on a monthly basis. The least plan validity that you need to have is a six-month plan. However, if users want a 12-month plan, they can get Rs 1000 slashed on the installation charge.