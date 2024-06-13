Airtel Xstream AirFiber spreads across 27 cities in India

Business
By Pratyay 0
airtel 395 plan

Telecom service provider Airtel has spread its Airtel Xstream AirFiber service across 27 cities of India. For those who are unknown, the Xstream AirFiber is FWA (Fixed-Wireless Access) and works under 5G SA network. However, if you are present in a city which has both the Airtel Xstream AirFiber and fiber broadband service, it is advisable to use the later option.

 Airtel Xstream AirFiber

The Airtel Xstream AirFiber is available in these cities of India- Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Dehradun, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mumbai, New Delhi, Noida, Patna, Pune, Rajkot, Ranchi, Surat, and Vadodara.

Buyers should keep it in mind that the AirFiber is not available in all areas of the above-mentioned cities. However, in order to book a connection they can reach out official website of the company as well as the customer care team.

The plans that are available for Xstream AirFiber users are Rs 699, Rs 799, and Rs 899. However, you cannot purchase the plan on a monthly basis. The least plan validity that you need to have is a six-month plan. However, if users want a 12-month plan, they can get Rs 1000 slashed on the installation charge.

Also Read: Vivo X Fold3 Pro Sale Starts In India, Check The Offers Here

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Pratyay 4946 news 1 comments

Pratyay is currently working as a Content Writer with kalingatv.com. He writes mostly on business, automobile, technology and telecom. In his free time he likes to watch tv series, movies and documentaries.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.