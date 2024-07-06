Airtel users get free Wi-Fi router, installation for a broadband connection

Airtel will be offering free Wi-Fi router as well as broadband connection installation to its users in India, if they opt for selected broadband plans. Airtel which is one of the largest internet service providers (ISP) in India has offered some benefits for its broadband customers. The FTTH (fiber-to-the-home) service is offered under Airtel Xtream Fiber.

The Airtel Xtream Fiber plans are affordable and also provide a high-quality experience. If you are willing to get these plans, you will have benefits of free Wi-Fi router as well as installation.

Steps to get a free Wi-Fi router and Installation

If a user opts to get a semi-annual plan or an annual plan, then he/she is eligible to get a free Wi-Fi router from the company. Not only that, the user also gets free installation. Airtel used to offer free installation for its three-month plan earlier. Users should contact the company and ask the benefits they offer prior to the final decision.

However, for those who are planning to get a monthly plan, they should rather keep it in mind that they have to pay Rs 1500 as installation charges. Airtel offers plans that start at Rs 499 and offer 40 Mbps of speed. The total data offered is 3.3TB in one month.

