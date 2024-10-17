Airtel to award new 4G, 5G contracts to Nokia, Ericsson as well as Samsung

Bharti Airtel is all set to offer new multi-year contracts to Nokia, Ericsson, and Samsung for the supply of 4G and 5G radio network equipment, suggested the latest reports. The new contracts will be over USD 2 billion. Airtel is planning to make its 4G and 5G coverage deeper in key telecom circles while launching Standalone (SA) 5G services in the country, mentioned reports by Moneycontrol.

A recent report has suggested that Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson has been already offered a multi-billion contract from Airtel.

“The negotiations are done, and new renewal deals with Nokia, Ericsson and Samsung will be signed in the coming days. These new renewed deals are for the long term. The size of these deals will cross $2 billion over the next few years,” said Moneycontrol citing a close source.

According to the report, just like the agreement signed in August 2022, Ericsson, Nokia, and Samsung will meet around 50 percent, 45 percent, and 5 percent, respectively.

If Airtel manages to launch the 5G SA network in India, it will be the first telecom service provider in the country to offer both 5G NSA as well as 5G SA networks.