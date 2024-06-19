Airtel Rs 279 Plan launch: Check the new prepaid plan offered by the company

Bharti Airtel has launched a new prepaid plan for its users in India. The new Rs 279 prepaid plan by the company offers great benefits for the users in terms of voice calling, data as well as SMS. The plan is quite economical if you consider it as against other prepaid plans offered by the company in India.

The telecom service provider has also launched the Rs 395 plan that gives a validity of 70 days. Similarly, the Rs 279 plan is offered with a validity of 45 days. The plans offer a good value-for-money ratio. Well, if you are willing to use more data, you have to recharge data plans or vouchers.

Rs 279 plan details

Bharti Airtel offers Rs 279 prepaid plan with 45 days validity. Users get 2GB of data, unlimited voice calling, and 600 SMS in the plan. The daily cost of using the plan is estimated at around Rs 6.2. If, users exhaust 2GB of data provided under the plan, they do need to recharge with data vouchers.

The other benefits under the plan include Airtel Thanks benefits like Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music. Well, this plan is meant for those who use their number for solely calling and not internet surfing.