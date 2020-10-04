Airtel reintroduces Rs 399 postpaid plan, now you can get 40 GB data per month

Bharti Airtel has reintroduced the Rs 399 plan for its postpaid users. The company had removed the Rs 399 plan from the list of post-paid plans. However, now, the company has this plan in more telecom circles across the country.

This post-paid plan is currently available in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu circles.

Airtel’s this plan offers users with 40GB data per month along with 100 SMSs, unlimited local and STD calls and unlimited roaming calls (both incoming and outgoing)

Users will also get free subscription to Airtel Xstream Premium for one year. It includes a subscription to Wynk Music, Shaw Academy, free hello tunes, and Rs. 150 cashback on FASTag.

It can be noted that Airtel announced this news shortly after Reliance Jio launched the Jio Postpaid Plus plans between Rs 399 to Rs 1,499 for its postpaid users.