Airtel Prepaid Plans that offer multiple OTT benefits including Disney+ Hotstar

If you are an Airtel Prepaid user and is looking forward to recharging a plan with OTT benefits we have some suggestions for you.

Airtel Prepaid Plan with OTT
Airtel is perhaps the only private telecom service provider in India that competes with the like of Reliance Jio. If you are an Airtel Prepaid user and is looking forward to recharging a plan with OTT benefits we have some suggestions for you. We have mentioned some plans that offer bundled subscription to multiple OTT including Disney+ Hotstar.

Airtel 499 plan

Users get unlimited local and STD calling benefits along with 3GB of data per day. Users also get 100 SMS per day in the plan. In terms of OTT benefits users get bundled subscriptions to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plan and other multiple OTT benefits. Users also get a subscription to Airtel Xstream Play which offers multiple OTT benefits. Other complimentary features include Wynk Music, Free Hellotunes, and much more. The plan validity is 28 years.

Airtel 839 plan

Airtel 839 plan offers users unlimited local and STD calling benefits along with 2GB of daily data with 84 days validity. Users also get 100 SMS per day in the plan. In terms of OTT benefits users get bundled subscriptions to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plan and other multiple OTT benefits. Users also get a subscription to Airtel Xstream Play which offers multiple OTT benefits. Other complimentary features include Wynk Music, Free Hellotunes, and much more. Additionally, users get unlimited 5G data in the plan.

