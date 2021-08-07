Airtel Office Internet launched for small business in partnership with Google Cloud and Cisco

India’s leading telecom company Bharti Airtel has launched ‘Airtel Office Internet’ for the small businesses, SOHOs and early stage tech start-ups in partnership with Google Cloud and Cisco.

The company has introduced this plan to meet the growing digital connectivity needs of the small businesses.

the Airtel Office Internet plans start at Rs 999 with multiple add-on services like static IP and parallel ringing of Airtel Office Internet Service.

The plans offers a combination of secure and reliable high-speed connectivity, conferencing, and other digital productivity tools as a unified solution with one plan and one bill.

This plan comes with FTTH broadband with symmetric speed up to 1 Gbps along with unlimited local / STD calling. The plan also comes with reliable connectivity security from Cisco and Kaspersky. With this, customers are saved from threats like malicious and fake domains, viruses, crypto-lockers and cyber attacks.

Under Airtel Office Internet, users will also get a Google Workplace license that allows businesses to use Gmail for all professional email communications with the full range of productivity and collaboration tools from Google.

Apart from this, Airtel Office Internet also offers free Airtel Blue Jeans license for unlimited and secure teleconferencing with HD quality.