New Delhi: Bharti Airtel on Sunday launched a new Airtel Xstream Bundle plans starting at Rs 499. The Xstream Bundle plans come with Airtel Xstream Fiber with speeds up to 1 Gbps, unlimited data, ‘Airtel Xstream Android 4K TV Box’ and access to all OTT content.

The Airtel Xstream bundle offers complimentary access to premier video streaming apps such as Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5, all accessible through the Airtel Xstream Box.

The Airtel Xstream bundle will be available to customers from September 7.

“Airtel Xstream is India’s premier entertainment platform that brings the best of entertainment along with unlimited high-speed broadband connectivity into a single solution,” Sunil Taldar, Director — Homes, Bharti Airtel, said in a statement.

“To drive the penetration of this exciting innovation we are today making our plans even more accessible for customers,” Taldar added.

According to the company, all Airtel Xstream Fiber plans now come with unlimited data allowances and include the Airtel Xstream Box worth Rs 3,999.

Customers get access to all live TV channels plus the best of video streaming apps effectively eliminating the need for multiple entertainment devices at home.

This Android 9.0 powered smart box comes with an intelligent remote supported by Google Assistant voice search, access to thousands of apps on Playstore and also offers online gaming.

Airtel Xstream Android 4K TV Box offers 550 TV channels and OTT content from the Airtel Xstream app that includes over 10,000 movies and shows aggregated across seven OTT apps and five studios into one seamless experience.

