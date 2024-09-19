Airtel launches new one-day data pack for its prepaid users in India

Bharti Airtel has introduced a new one-day data pack for its prepaid users in India. The new data pack costs just Rs 26 and offers 1.5GB data that is valid for 24 hours. This plan can be affective for those who have exhausted their daily data and are in need of a small data plan. This data pack is not the cheapest one-day plan offered by the telecom service provider in India. Currently the most affordable one-day plan is Rs 22 data pack.

What are the other one-day data plans offered by Airtel

Bharti Airtel offers four one-day data plans in India which include Rs 22 plan, Rs 26 plan, Rs 33 plan and Rs 49 plan. While the Rs 22 plan offers 1 GB data, the Rs 26 plan offers 1.5GB data. On the other hand, Rs 33 plan and Rs 49 plan offers 2GB data and unlimited data respectively.

The telecom service provider has also revised data benefits in some plans. The Rs 77 data plan offers 5GB of data while the validity is the same as that of the base plan. Additionally, the customers get extra 1GB data, if they recharge through Thanks App. This means the total data benefit is 6GB.

Similarly, there is also a revision in the Rs 121 data pack. Users get 6GB of mobile data along with additional 2GB of extra data through the Airtel Thanks App. This means that the total data benefit is 8GB.

