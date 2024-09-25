Airtel launches AI-powered Network Solution to tackle Spam for Indian users

India’s leading telecom service provider Airtel has launched the country’s first network based spam detection solution that is AI powered. It is expected that the AI-based solution will solve the problem of spam calls and SMS that is encountered by Airtel customers.

According to Airtel, the AI solution can process 1 trillion records in real-time and flag 100 million spam calls and 3 million SMS messages per day. This one of a kind solution from the telecom service will alert customers in real time about suspected spam calls as well as SMS messages. The Airtel customers need not download a specific app in order to get the feature. The feature will be available free of charge and will be automatically activated without any specific request, said Airtel.

The company has spent a year in order to make the solution workable said the MD and CEO of Bharti Airtel, Gopal Vittal.

“Designed as a dual-layer protection system, the solution features two filters: one at the network layer and the second at the IT systems layer. Every call and SMS passes through this dual-layered AI shield. In just 2 milliseconds, our solution processes 1.5 billion messages and 2.5 billion calls every day. This is equivalent to processing 1 trillion records in real-time using the power of AI. Our solution has successfully identified 100 million potential spam calls and 3 million spam SMS messages every day. For us, keeping our customers secure is a top priority,” said Gopal Vittal.

Airtel has explained that the AI-powered network analyses caller or sender’s usage patterns, call/SMS frequency, and call duration, among others, in real-time. The AI-powered network cross references the information against known spam patterns and flags suspected spam calls as well as SMS messages.