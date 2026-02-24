Airtel introduces new Rs 1099 plan with unlimited 4G and 5G

Advertisement

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, has added a new prepaid plan for it’s user in the country. The new plan is priced at Rs 1,099. The new plan come with 4G and 5G unlimited data. However, the data limit for both combined is 300GB every 28 days.

Bharti Airtel Rs 1099 Prepaid Plan Benefits

Bharti Airtel Rs 1099 prepaid plan comes with 84 days of service validity and offers unlimited voice calling, and unlimited data along with 100 SMS/day. There’s unlimited 4G and 5G data for the users. The data is 300GB every 28 days. The service validity of this Rs 1099 plan is 84 days.

It would have been better had Airtel bundled some OTT (over-the-top) benefits with the plan as for now, there’s nothing much when we look at the add-on benefits.

The add-on benefits just showcase free hellotunes, and nothing else.

The post daily 100 SMS limit charge will be Re 1 local and Rs 1.5 STD per SMS. Bharti Airtel recently introduced the Adobe Express Premium bundle for the customers. In this, customers are offered free access to Adobe Express Premium, which costs Rs 4000 per year.

This is an AI (artificial intelligence) powered product, which lets users generate videos and photos, along with edit them creatively.

