Airtel introduces a new family plan for postpaid users

Bharti Airtel has introduced a new ‘Family Plan’ for its postpaid subscribers in India on Monday. The plans are priced at Rs 599 plan. It was introduced with two Rs 799 and Rs 998 plans. These plans are part of the company’s Airtel Black package, which promises comprehensive and convenient services for customers.

The plan offers 1 add-on connection at no additional cost along with other benefits. Check more details below:

Airtel Rs 599 postpaid family plan

The new postpaid plans introduced by Airtel comes with support for one add-on connection and access to OTT plans for Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, and Airtel Xstream. However, the Rs 799 and Rs 998 plans go a step further by providing additional benefits such as direct-to-home (DTH) services and broadband plans, respectively. This move is part of Airtel’s efforts to offer a comprehensive package of services to its customers.

One of the reasons why Bharti Airtel has introduced the new entry-level tariff of Rs 599 could be to address the issue of cost-effectiveness for smaller families. Currently, the Rs 999 postpaid plan supports up to four SIM cards, which may not be necessary for a family of two. With the new Rs 599 plan, each connection will cost only Rs 300 and offer a total data allowance of 105 GB, making it a more suitable option for such families. This move is part of Airtel’s strategy to provide customized plans that cater to the specific needs of its diverse customer base.

Other family plans with add-on connection

Jio recently launched a Rs 399 amd Rs 699 family plans. But, Reliance Jio is charging users Rs 99 per connection for up to three connection. This raises the Rs 399 plan cost to Rs 498 with one additional connection. However, the plan does not include OTT benefits.

Vodafone Idea, on the other hand, offers an entry-level family postpaid plan starting at Rs 699, which includes one additional SIM card bundled with OTT apps. This highlights the various options available in the postpaid family plans segment, each with its own set of benefits and limitations.