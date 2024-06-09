Airtel Rs 395 Plan validity extended to 70 Days

vharti Airtel has extended the validity period of its recently launched Rs 395 plan. The plan, which earlier has a validity of 56 days, is now valid for 70 days. The plan now has two more weeks of service validity for the same cost. Though the validity has now been increased, the other benefits of the plan remains unchanged.

It seems the telcos has made such a move after considering the plans offered by competitor in the same category has more benefits. The Rs 395 plan with 56 validity is far less compelling than the same plan offered by Jio. The Jio Rs 395 plan has a validity period of 84 days and offers unlimited 5G data.

Airtel Rs 395 plan

The Airtel Rs 395 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 600 SMS, and 6GB of data. However, the plan does not offer unlimited 5G data. The plan also has Airtel Thanks benefits bundled with Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

As the plan does not have much data balance, it is good for calling services only. If the users want more data they can recharge with data vouchers.

Reports have indicated that Airtel is most likely trying this change to get the response from the customers. It seems the customers might like the two more weeks of service validity for the same cost.

Even with the validity extension, it remain below Jio’s 395 plan that offers more benefits for the same amount. For instance, the plan offers 14 days more validity along with unlimited 5G data.

Now, it remain to be seen whether Jio will reduce the validity to 70 days.

Meanwhile, it is expected that Bharti Airtel will hike tariffs shortly, and this plan could be a start from them.