Airtel includes Accidental Insurance with these 3 prepaid plans, know the details

Airtel is one of the leading telecom service providers in the country and now the company is offering Accidental Insurance with some of its prepaid plans. These benefits can be availed by Airtel users who will recharge with Rs 239, Rs 399, and Rs 969 prepaid plans. The company that will provide the insurance is ICICI Lombard.

Bharti Airtel Accidental Insurance Plans

Airtel Rs 239 Plan

The Airtel Rs 239 Plan offers unlimited voice calling, 2GB of data along with 100 SMS per day. The prepaid plan is for a validity of 28 days. The accidental insurance offers Rs 1 lakh for death or disability and Rs 25,000 for hospitalisation due to accident for 30 days.

Airtel Rs 399 Plan

The Airtel Rs 399 Plan offers unlimited voice calling, 2GB of data along with 100 SMS per day. The prepaid plan is for a validity of 28 days. The accidental insurance offers Rs 1 lakh for death or disability. If there is hospitalisation due to accident the users will get Rs 25,000 for 30 days.

Airtel Rs 959 Plan

The Airtel Rs 959 Plan offers unlimited voice calling, 1.5GB of data along with 100 SMS per day. The prepaid plan is for a validity of 84 days. The accidental insurance offers Rs 1 lakh for death or disability. If there is hospitalisation due to accident the users will get Rs 25,000 for 90 days.