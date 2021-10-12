Airtel giving Rs 6,000 cashback on purchase of new smartphones: know details

Airtel is offering up to Rs 6,000 cashback on the purchase of some selected smartphones to its prepaid subscribers. Airtel subscribers can get the cashback if they purchase a smartphone priced up to Rs 12,000.

Airtel has mentioned that customers can avail this cashback with the purchase over 150 smartphones of popular brands such as Samsung, Oppo, Realme, Nokia, Tecno, Lenovo, Motorola, Infinix, Vivo, Itel, Xiaomi, and Lava. This offer is not applicable for postpaid customers.

However, the cashback is given only if a user recharges with an Airtel pack of Rs 249 or more (with 1.5GB /day data and above) continuously for 36 months.

Users will get the cashback in two installments.

The first installment of Rs 2,00 will come in after 18 months. Whereas the second installment of Rs 4,000 will come in after 36 months.

As mentioned, this Rs 6,000 cashback benefit is offered to prepaid Airtel users after purchasing a new smartphone. The subscribers will get the cashback in their Airtel Payments Bank account.

How to get the cashback?

Customers who have purchased a new smartphone can visit the Airtel site to see if their newly purchased phone is entitled for cashback or not. Once the phone is purchased, the Airtel user must recharge with Rs 249 or above within 30 days. Then the user have to recharge continuously for 36 months after the first recharge to get the Rs 6,000 cashback benefit at the end. The Airtel subscriber will get Rs 2,000 cashback in their Airtel Payments Bank account After 18 months and the rest Rs 4,000 is credited after 36 months of recharge.

Airtel says that any prepaid customer who buys a new smartphone from their compatibility list is eligible for the offer. The telecom operator adds that if the subscriber does not claim the first cashback, then thye can not get the second cashback. Furthermore, the cashback will not be credited if a subscriber changes their handset model within 18 months or buys a smartphone that is not in the compatible list.

Furthermore, Airtel is also offering one-time free screen replacement by Servify, in case of damage. Once the first recharge within 30 days is done, the screen replacement enrolment can be done on Airtel Thanks App within 90 days period.

Airtel will also cover any accidental damage to the smartphone’s screen post enrollment. However, if it suffers from any additional damage then the subscriber will have to pay for it. The benefit will be valid for a period of one year from the plan activation date.