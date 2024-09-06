Airtel Festive Offer: Prepaid users get extra data, OTT benefits and much more

Leading telecom service provider Airtel has announced attractive offers for its prepaid users in the country. Ahead of the festive season in the country, these plans can prove to be quite beneficial for the users. The company has announced that the FestiveOffer will be available during the September 6 and September 11 of this month. It is quite interesting that rival telecom service provider Jio had recently announced the anniversary offer (between 5th Sep-10th Sep).

Airtel Prepaid Rs 979

The Airtel Prepaid Rs 979 plan offers unlimited voice calls along with 2GB of daily mobile data and 100 SMS per day. The plan validity is 84 days. However, after the data limit users will get speed up to 64 kbps. Additional benefits includes unlimited 5G data, 3 month Apollo 24|7 Circle subscription, Hello Tunes, RewardsMini subscription etc. During the offer period users get 10GB data coupon for 28 days.

Airtel Prepaid Rs 1029

The Airtel Prepaid Rs 1029 plan offers unlimited voice calls along with 2GB of daily mobile data and 100 SMS per day. The plan validity is 84 days. However, after the data limit users will get speed up to 64 kbps. Additional benefits includes Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 3 months, unlimited 5G data, 3 month Apollo 24|7 Circle subscription, Hello Tunes, RewardsMini subscription etc. During the offer period users get 10GB data coupon for 28 days. Users also get Airtel Xstream Play Premium (which includes 22+ OTTs) for a time period of 28 days.

Airtel Prepaid Rs 3599

This plan is a truly unlimited plan and offers unlimited voice calls along with 2GB of daily mobile data and 100 SMS per day. The users get 365 days of validity in the plan. The plan benefits include complimentary 5G data, 3 month Apollo 24|7 Circle subscription, Hello Tunes etc.

During the offer period users get 10GB data coupon for 28 days. Users also get Airtel Xstream Play Premium (which includes 22+ OTTs) for a time period of 28 days.