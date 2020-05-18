New Delhi: Airtel Business, the business-to-business (B2B) arm of Bharti Airtel on Monday launched ‘[email protected]’ solutions for enterprises.

According to the company, Airtel [email protected] is an enterprise grade solution designed to enable employees operate efficiently and securelyfrom their homes.

“With a range of connectivity options — wired and wireless, immersive collaboration tools, and security solutions that adhere to Indian regulatory norms, enterprises can now safely embrace the open, borderless new world of work,” the company said in a statement.

Ajay Chitkara, Director & CEO of Airtel Business said: “These are unprecedented times and businesses are adapting to the evolving environment with new way of working. Airtel [email protected] is yet another innovation to ensure that our B2B customers are able to empower their people with best-in-class connectivity and digital tools to drive business continuity.”

The solution comes in the form of essential and add-on bundles and allows business to customise their own plans.

As per the statement, the key advantages of Airtel [email protected] includes flexibility to bundle a wide range of services based on employee specific remote connectivity requirements and bulk procurement on a company paid model.

It also combines the strength of Airtel’s pan-India network offerings of 4G mobile, FTTH broadband, MPLS and VPN for secure remote access with industry leading collaboration and productivity tools, among other features.