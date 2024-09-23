Airtel Black’s bestseller plan offers 100 Mbps Wi-Fi + DTH, Know price

Bharti Airtel offers the broadband services as Airtel Black in India. It has a wide variety of plans for its subscribers. However, among them is a bestseller Airtel Black plan, which is Rs 899 pack.

The bestseller plan has a monthly validity and comes bundled with 100 Mbps plan with a Wi-Fi connection and a DTH (Direct-to-Home) connection for free. The plan also offers unlimited voice calling connection. However, one drawback is that as it is not wireless and a landline connection plan, you will have to spend some money on buying the equipment separately.

It is note worthy to mention that suring the purchase the price of the plan may chnage after addition of taxes. Let’s look at the plan and its benefits without wasting any time.

Airtel Black Rs 899 Plan

Bharti Airtel offers up to 100 Mbps of speed with the Rs 899 plan. Along with the high speed, you will also get unlimited data and unlimited calls. Though, the plan description says unlimited, the data speed reduced after the total amount of data 3.3TB limit is reached. The unlimited calls are as mentioned provided with a landline connection. Meanwhile, subscribers will also get a DTH connection with Rs 350 worth of channels along with the plan.

Apart from the above mentioned benefits, customers will also get OTT (over-the-top) benefits bundled with the plan. The OTT platforms accessible are Disney+ Hotstar and Airtel Xstream app, which offers users get access to several OTT platforms through a single login. With the Rs 899 plan, there’s no mobile connection.

This Airtel Black plan is perfect for those who are looking to get all broadband benefits along with OTT benefits from a single plan. With this plan, you don’t need to pay for the DTH and broadband connection separately. Moreover, Airtel also offers the choice of adding mobile connections to this plan. It will also be done under a single bill. Further, Airtel Black customers get priority support from Airtel.

