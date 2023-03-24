Airtel Black Rs 799 Plan: Check benefit and other details

Bharti Airtel recently launched some new Postpaid Bundled Plan with two add-on connections and DTH offering in the market. The Rs 799 Black postpaid plan was one of them. The plan comes bundled with Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and Airtel Xstream App services.

Bharti Airtel offers Airtel Black Plans to bundle DTH, Fiber and Mobile plans under one plan with premium service and benefits.

Check the benefits of the Airtel Black 799 Postpaid Plan.

Airtel Black Rs 799 Postpaid Plan

Airtel Black 799 Plan offers 3 connections in total, including 2 Postpaid connections and 1 DTH Connection. So, customers get to choose and add services as per their choice. However, the base 799 plan offers postpaid and DTH benefits.

Meanwhile, the bundled postpaid connections get 105 GB of data, unlimited voice benefits, and 100 SMS per day. It laso includes data rollover benefits, just like the regular Bharti Airtel Postpaid offering. Additionally, Airtel Black 799 plan offers customers with Rs 260 worth of TV channel benefits and access to Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and Airtel Xstream App services.

Airtel Black Priority Services

Airtel Black 799 Plan customers can enjoy Black services, including One Bill and One Call Center, Dedicated Relationship Team, Priority Resolution, Call pick-up in 60 seconds, Free Service Visits, Buy Now and Pay later on Airtel shop privileges along with the regular offerings of Airtel Postpaid.

Other Benefits

Customers can combine any new service with their existing service from Airtel and enjoy the first 30 days free as a one-time benefit. You can create a plan combined with postpaid, DTH, Fiber + Landline. Airtel also offers free installation and Rs 100 per month off on postpaid bills for a year. However, the customer must pay in advance as per the chosen plan for free installation benefits. The money will be adjusted in the upcoming bills.

Airtel Black Customers can enjoy VoLTE and VoWiFi services and have a seamless experience. Also, in areas of 5G availability, customers can use the Unlimited 5G Data offer. Airtel is targeting to make 5G services available in over 4000 towns by June.