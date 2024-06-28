Airtel announces revised mobile tariffs, new plans to be applicable from July 3

Business
Airtel Rs 279 Plan

The Bharti Airtel (Airtel) has announced revised mobile tariffs for its users. These new prices will be applied to all circles, including Bharti Hexacom Ltd.

The new plans will be available on airtel.in starting from July 3. Informing about the changes in tariff, the company shared a statement that read, “Bharti Airtel (‘Airtel’) has maintained that the mobile Average Revenue per User (ARPU) needs to be upwards of INR 300, to enable a financially healthy business model for Telcos in India. We believe that this level of ARPU will enable the substantial investments required in network technology and spectrum and offer a modest return on capital.”

“In this light, we welcome the announcements in the industry to repair tariffs. Airtel will also revise its mobile tariffs as indicated below, from July 3rd, 2024. We have ensured that there is a very modest price increase (less than 70p per day) on the entry level plans, in order to eliminate any burden on budget challenged consumers,” the statement further read.

Here’s the revised plan: 

Prepaid Plans

 MRP Validity (in Days) Benefits Revised MRP
Unlimited voice Plans 179 28

2GB data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/day

 199
455 84

6GB data, UL calling, 100SMS/day

 509
1799 365

24GB data, UL calling, 100 SMS/day

 1999
Daily Data Plans 265 28

1GB/day, UL Calling, 100SMS/day

 299
299 28

1.5GB/day, UL Calling, 100SMS/day

 349
359 28

2.5GB/day, UL Calling, 100SMS/day

 409
399 28

3Gb/day, UL Calling, 100SMS/day

 449
479 56

1.5Gb/day, UL Calling, 100SMS/day

 579
549 56

2GB/day, UL Calling, 100SMS/day

 649
719 84

1.5GB/day, UL Calling, 100SMS/day

 859
839 84

2GB/day, UL Calling, 100SMS/day

 979
2999 365

2GB/day, UL Calling, 100SMS/day

 3599
Data Add-On 19 1

1 GB

 22
29 1

2 GB

 33
65 Plan validity

4 GB

 77
Post-paid Plans 399

1 Connection; 40GB Data with roll-over, Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/day, Xstream Premium Subscription

 449
499

1 Connection; 75GB Data with roll-over, Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/day, Xstream Premium Subscription, Disney+Hotstar Subscription 12months, Amazon Prime Subscription 6months

 549
599

Family of 2 Connections; 105GB Data with roll-over, Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/day, Xstream Premium Subscription, Disney+Hotstar Subscription 12months, Amazon Prime Subscription 6months, Wynk Premium

 699
999 Family of 4 connections; 190GB Data with roll-over, Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/day, Xstream Premium Subscription, Disney+Hotstar subscription 12months, Amazon Prime Subscription 6months, Wynk Premium

1199

 

