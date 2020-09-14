Airtel offers disney+hotstar plans
Airtel Announces Free Disney+Hotstar VIP Subscription For Its Users, Check Details

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Airtel has rolled out new plans for its customers at an introductory price of Rs 499. This plan offers free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a year. However the FRC Rs 499 plan offers 3GB daily data at a validity of 28 days.

Similar first recharge plans offered by Airtel are priced at Rs 197, Rs 297, Rs 497 and Rs 647 respectively.

Airtel Rs 197 Plan: This plan offers 2GB data, with unlimited calling to any network throughout the country along with 300 SMS. The validity of the plan extends for 28 days.

Airtel Rs 297 Plan: Users of this plan get a daily data limit of 1.5GB, along with unlimited calling facility to other networks. Users also avail 100 SMS per day. This plan gets a validity of 28 days.

Airtel Rs 497 Plan: This plan is valid for 56 days and users avail 1.5GB daily data. Unlimited calling to any network with 100 SMS per day is also provided to the customers.

Airtel Rs 647 Plan: This plan offers 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calling to any network.Apart from Users also avail along with 100 SMS per day. The FRC Rs 647 comes at a validity of 84 days.

