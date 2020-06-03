Air India to operate 75 flights to North America from next week

Air India to operate 75 flights to North America from next week

New Delhi: National passenger carrier Air India will operate 75 special repatriation flights for Indians to North America from next week.

Accordingly, the flights will be operated under the ‘Vande Bharat’ mission.

Till June 2 Air India has brought back 25,046 passengers under the second phase of this mission.

As per schedule, the airline will be operating 75 flights from India to select destinations in USA and Canada from June 9 to 30.

“Bookings on these flights, ex India only, will tentatively be open from 1700 Hrs on 5th June 2020 only through Air India website,” Air India tweeted.