Air India flights to North America
Representational image

Air India to operate 75 flights to North America from next week

By IANS

New Delhi: National passenger carrier Air India will operate 75 special repatriation flights for Indians to North America from next week.

Accordingly, the flights will be operated under the ‘Vande Bharat’ mission.

Till June 2 Air India has brought back 25,046 passengers under the second phase of this mission.

As per schedule, the airline will be operating 75 flights from India to select destinations in USA and Canada from June 9 to 30.

“Bookings on these flights, ex India only, will tentatively be open from 1700 Hrs on 5th June 2020 only through Air India website,” Air India tweeted.

You might also like
Business

Brent above $40/bbl as output cut extension expected

Business

Pan-India real-time buying & selling of power a reality

Business

Sensex up 370 points, Nifty above 10,000-mark

Business

Nifty nears 10,000 as equities rise for 5th straight session

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.