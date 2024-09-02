Air India introduces new Airbus A350 aircraft on Delhi-London Heathrow route

Air India Airbus A350

New Delhi: Tata Group-owned Air India on Monday introduced new Airbus A350-900 aircraft on the Delhi-London Heathrow route which will be a twice-daily service.

The A350 aircraft offers 28 private suites with full-flat beds in Business, 24 seats in a dedicated Premium Economy cabin offering extra legroom and 264 spacious seats in Economy, said the nation’s flagship carrier.

The A350-900 will replace the currently deployed Boeing 777-300ER and Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner on 14 of 17 weekly flights.

As a result, an additional 336 seats will be available on the Delhi-London Heathrow route each week, said the aviation major.

“The deployment of the flagship A350s on the Delhi-London Heathrow route marks a significant milestone for Air India. It demonstrates Air India’s commitment to elevating the travel experience of our guests to truly world-class standards,” said Campbell Wilson, CEO and Managing Director, Air India.

All guests will have access to the latest-generation inflight entertainment system, offering more than 3,000 hours of entertainment content, which will shortly be complemented by onboard Wi-Fi.

Guests in Business and Premium Economy will also have access to ‘Vista Verve’ with new chinaware, tableware, glassware and bedding. Flight and cabin crew will don, for the first time, a new Manish Malhotra-designed uniform.

All seats on the A350 come with the latest-generation Panasonic eX3 in-flight entertainment system and HD screens with content from around the world in 13 international and eight Indian regional languages, with a specific category for over 100 hours of content for kids.

“With a menu that caters to both Indian and International palates, guests will be served delectable cuisine in an exquisite collection of chinaware with India-inspired designs for a luxurious and culturally rich dining experience,” said Air India.

Air India started inducting the A350s earlier this year, which have since operated flights within India and on short-haul international routes.

